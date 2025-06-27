New VR game traps you in a surreal, shifting hotel

It's odd to think of VR as still being in its infancy — it has a whole Half-Life game, after all — but the capabilities of the technology are still nowhere near fully explored. Perhaps its greatest selling point is the sense of immersion it gives the user, and this seems to be what recently announced VR puzzle game Hotel Infinity is banking on. You like escape rooms? How about a hotel full of them?

Nothing is what it seems in this surreal, retro-style hotel that somehow manages to not rip off The Shining. Chasing answers down its endless, twisting corridors looks like exactly the kind of head trip I've been wanting the VR platform to deliver since its inception. Being Batman is cool and all, but what about being Dale Cooper?