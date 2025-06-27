Old PC? No problem! Revamp it for $55 with this Microsoft bundle

TL;DR: Boost performance and productivity with the Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows Lifetime License and Windows 11 Pro Bundle for just $54.97 (reg. $418.99) — on sale for only two more days through June 29.

Would you buy a new computer for $55? That's essentially what the Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows Lifetime License and Windows 11 Pro Bundle offers, giving your PC a total refresh with eight apps and a new operating system, all for $54.97. But you'll need to act fast, this deal ends on June 29.

Unlock the full potential of your PC with this Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro combo

Let the Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows Lifetime License and Windows 11 Pro Bundle give a dusty old PC a new lease on life. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 gives you access to both trusted and fresh favorites from Microsoft Office. And unlike newer versions, you get access to familiar interfaces without having to learn new AI features.

This bundle also gives you a lifetime license to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro. From snap layouts to improved voice typing and a more powerful search experience, this operating system is packed with helpful features.

It also gives your cybersecurity a boost, with features like encrypted authentication and advanced antivirus defenses. It also includes tools to help you professionally, like Microsoft Teams, Azure AD, Windows Sandbox, and Hyper-V.

Score two lifetime licenses for less than the price of one with the Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows Lifetime License and Windows 11 Pro Bundle for just $54.97 (reg. $418.99) — on sale through June 29.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.