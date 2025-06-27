One of the best Star Wars games of all time is on sale for less than $14

It's time for the Steam Summer Sale, which means poring through the service's catalog to find the best deals, and I am here to help. The best Star Wars video game of all time is Tie Fighter, and I will die on that hill. However, a close second, and the best of the modern era of PC games, is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and it is down to an all-time low price of $13.99 on Steam right now.

I played Jedi: Survivor for 45 hours, so at $13.99, it would have cost me about 31¢ an hour to play, which is a steal. In this sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, former Padawan Cal Kestis, along with his feisty droid companion BD-1, continues his fight against the Empire. It's a wall-running, force-pushing, light saber fight-filled blast.

The game got off to a rocky start, with many players experiencing painfully bad performance, especially on high-end machines. Early reviews were brutal across the board, and more than two years later, Steam's overall review score is still "mixed," even though recent reviews are "mostly positive." The game is also published by EA, which requires an EA account and the use of the EA Play app, neither of which improved anyone's experience with the game.

If the combination of terrible reviews and onerous DRM kept you from trying Jedi: Survivor, now is the time to give it a shot. With difficulty settings ranging from "please don't hurt me" to "masochist," the game can be played by gamers of almost any skill level. The puzzles are clever but not punishing. There are tons of interesting and entertaining supporting characters, as well as plenty of optional side quests. Unfortunately, Jedi: Survivor is not currently verified for Steam Deck, although some players report that it is playable on the handheld.

If you are still not convinced, a DRM-free version of Star Wars: Tie Fighter Special Edition is available for only $3.49 on GOG, which is also currently having a summer sale.

