Supreme Court backs Texas law requiring ID checks for adult website access

The world's largest adult website has pulled the plug on Texas operations after the Supreme Court upheld a state law requiring adult sites to verify users' ages. The 6-3 ruling on June 27 will change how Americans in many states access adult content online.

The Texas law, which targets websites where one-third or more of content is sexually explicit, requires users to prove they're 18 through government IDs, facial scans, or bank records. Violations carry penalties of up to $10,000 per day, jumping to $250,000 if a minor gains access. The measure has already driven major adult sites to suspend operations in Texas rather than risk fines or implement complex verification systems.

From The Texas Tribune:

The 2023 law "is an exercise of Texas's traditional power to prevent minors from accessing speech that is obscene from their perspective," Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the majority's opinion. "To the extent that it burdens adults' rights to access such speech, it has 'only an incidental effect on protected speech,' making it subject to intermediate scrutiny."

During oral arguments, even technical discussions took unexpected turns. Justice Samuel Alito drew laughs when he asked whether Pornhub carries cultural content similar to "the old Playboy magazine," wondering if they publish essays by "the modern-day equivalent of Gore Vidal and William F. Buckley Jr."

The ruling's impact stretches beyond Texas — 18 other states have passed similar laws. Critics warn that the verification requirements could expose users to privacy risks, while supporters argue existing parental controls haven't kept pace with smartphones and high-speed internet.

Previously:

