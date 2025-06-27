Trump's incoherent babble gets harder to understand

Donald Trump has not been known for making particularly eloquent or logical statements; however, this week, Orange Julius is just not making sense at all.
Best case here, Trump was talking about both Chuck Schumer and transgender athletes, and can't separate all the various things he hates in his head. What on Earth Schumer's Judaism has to do with transgender athletes competing, I do not know. Both are things Trump is irrational about because they keep his base happy.
Trump confuses all sorts of things. The look on the woman wearing the scarf's face is telling. Electricians love the line man, they love it.
Previously:
• Trump is having another meltdown because he's confused about how TV works
• Trump confuses Georgia state with eastern European country in latest screw-up
• Trump badly confused by Tic Tac packaging, blames Biden
• Donald Trump amusingly confuses Robert De Niro with Dustin Hoffman during angry rant
• New York Times finally realizes Trump is old and confused