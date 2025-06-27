Trump's incoherent babble gets harder to understand

Donald Trump has not been known for making particularly eloquent or logical statements; however, this week, Orange Julius is just not making sense at all.

Trump wraps his speech on the big bill: "Schumer – our great Palestinian senator. He's changed. He used to like Jewish people, now he's totally against Jewish people. Try the weightlifting numbers some day if you want to see big differences. In a million years women will never catch these numbers" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-06-26T21:07:51.083Z

Best case here, Trump was talking about both Chuck Schumer and transgender athletes, and can't separate all the various things he hates in his head. What on Earth Schumer's Judaism has to do with transgender athletes competing, I do not know. Both are things Trump is irrational about because they keep his base happy.

Trump: A 23 year old electro… uhhlineman. He loves, he lives the… loves being an electrician, but in this case the lineman, and these are guys that take big risk — FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 2025-06-26T20:51:14.528Z

Trump confuses all sorts of things. The look on the woman wearing the scarf's face is telling. Electricians love the line man, they love it.

