Upgrade your home office with this Lenovo Chromebook, now just $80!

TL;DR: Grab this new-to-you 2018 Lenovo 300E 11.6" Touchscreen Chromebook on sale for only $79.99 (reg. $284.99) with free shipping.

If you're in the market for a new laptop, you might have noticed how hard it is to find a good deal. After all, quality isn't always cheap. Fortunately, your search ends here. This refurbished 2018 Lenovo 300E Touchscreen Chromebook is not only built to last, but on sale for only $79.99 (reg. $284.99) — that's over 70% off. So, what are you waiting for?

A quality laptop ultimately boils down to its performance — the 2018 Lenovo model is equipped with an N3450 Quad-Core Processor and 1.1GHz speed, allowing you to run multiple programs and dozens of tabs without glitches or lagging. Plus, it's built-in Intel UHD Graphics 500 card is the perfect assist for processing all footage, photos, and files in vivid 1366 x 768 resolution.

Whether you're streaming a two-hour TED Talk while nailing your next financial report or enjoying a lunch break by video chatting with your family, with 4GB of RAM, this Lenovo offers excellent performance for all your professional and personal needs.

Experience luxury for less

So, what's the catch? How is a high-quality laptop less than $100? The answer is simple: it's refurbished, baby!

This Lenovo has been cleaned, inspected, and tested and awarded a Grade "B" rating, meaning it may have some light cosmetic damage, like scuffs or scratches, but nothing that impacts what really matters most: performance. All so you can experience luxury for a fraction of the price.

This laptop streamlines your workflow with its Chrome operating system, giving you access to thousands of trusted apps that make drafting reports and calculating budgets easy. With a click of a button, enjoy Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other trusted working applications.

Oh—and did we mention it's touchscreen? It's like a laptop and an iPad had a baby named Lenovo.

Save big and score a 2018 Lenovo 200E 11.6" Touchscreen Chromebook on sale for $79.99 (reg. $284.99) with free shipping. No coupon required.

Lenovo 300E 11.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook (2018) 4GB RAM 32GB Storage (Refurbished)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.