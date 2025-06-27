US citizens shaken as Feds blast thru their door (video)

Federal agents are attacking US citizens in their homes in a manner sure to cause tragedy.
Jenny Ramirez, who lives at the home with her boyfriend, said she received a call from a neighbor telling her Border Patrol vehicles were in the neighborhood. She said she then heard the explosion after jumping out of bed with her 1-year-old child to check on her 6-year-old.
"I just heard the loudest blast of my life," Ramirez said. "I told them, "You didn't have to do this. You scared my son, my baby and myself.'Play
"We were on the floor in the hallway. It was horrible."
Everyone who lives at the home is a U.S. citizen, Ramirez said.NBC Los Angeles
The terror campaign continues. Trump and his cohort are painting California as some lawless wild west where they need the armed services to keep people in their place. In reality its the Federal agents disrupting our community, breaking our economy, and kidnapping Californians.
Previously:
