US citizens shaken as Feds blast thru their door (video)

Federal agents are attacking US citizens in their homes in a manner sure to cause tragedy.

Jenny Ramirez, who lives at the home with her boyfriend, said she received a call from a neighbor telling her Border Patrol vehicles were in the neighborhood. She said she then heard the explosion after jumping out of bed with her 1-year-old child to check on her 6-year-old.

"I just heard the loudest blast of my life," Ramirez said. "I told them, "You didn't have to do this. You scared my son, my baby and myself.'

"We were on the floor in the hallway. It was horrible."

"We were on the floor in the hallway. It was horrible."

Everyone who lives at the home is a U.S. citizen, Ramirez said.