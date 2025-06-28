A new album of lost Erik Satie works, 100 years after his death

Erik Satie is famed for his Gymnopédies and Gnossiennes, experimental piano works that have calmed, enchanted and driven listeners for more than a century. Twenty-seven lost works by the French composer are performed on a new album by pianist Alexandre Tharaud, available now from Warner and on all the usual platforms.

James Nye, a British musicologist and composer, and Sato Matsui, a Japanese composer and violinist, tracked down the lost material in various archival collections, including the Bibliothèque Nationale de France.

They just got posted to Theraud's YouTube channel. Here's Valse inédite:

I liked Bourrée, a boss-fight bop if ever there was one.

Previously:

• Erik Satie's 'Gymnopédies,' as performed by a choir of animals

• The 'Interstellar' theme played on an otherworldly cristal baschet