Ditch the doomscrolling and embrace real life with the NanoPhone, now 45% off

TL;DR: Shrink your screentime with the NanoPhone, a miniaturized smartphone, now only $109.99 (reg. $199.99).

Want to be more present this summer? It may be time to downsize your phone. You don't have to give up your phone entirely — the NanoPhone offers a smarter alternative. This credit-card-sized smartphone gives you all the perks of your device without the tempting giant screen. Right now, this miniaturized phone can be yours for just $109.99 (reg. $199.99).

Go light and stay connected with this mini smartphone

Cut back on your screen time — literally — with the NanoPhone. This tiny smartphone can help you minimize your doomscrolling and maximize your presence, while still keeping you connected when it matters.

The NanoPhone is fully functional, offering 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can still make calls, use your favorite apps, and even video chat and take photos with a front and rear camera.

You don't need another data plan for the NanoPhone. It works with your existing SIM card. Just put it in and take the NanoPhone along anywhere you'd like to travel lighter — from a night out to a morning jog. It also makes a great emergency backup phone.

Travel lighter with the NanoPhone, now for just $109.99 (reg. $199.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.