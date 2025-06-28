Learn to get AI to do stuff for you for $20

TL;DR: This 12-course E-Degree on ChatGPT and automation is your AI-powered crash course in doing more with less effort, for just $19.97.

So you've heard of ChatGPT. Maybe you've used it to write a snarky email or draft a birthday poem for your dog. Cool. But what if I told you that little chatty bot (and its AI buddies) could also help you run a business, build apps, automate boring stuff, and generally make you look smarter than you are?

That's where the ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree from Eduonix enters the scene. For just $19.97—basically the price of two oat milk lattes—you get access to 12 online courses and 25 hours of content that'll teach you how to wrangle AI like a pro.

We're talking about real-world use cases, not just theory. This bundle was designed for:

Entrepreneurs who want to automate like a boss

Creators who want AI to brainstorm (and maybe do) their next project

Freelancers who want to stop reinventing the wheel every time a client emails

Anyone who's ever Googled "what can I do with ChatGPT" and felt mildly overwhelmed

You'll learn how to use ChatGPT for marketing, data visualization, business ops, coding shortcuts, and whatever futuristic nonsense is coming next. It's built by Eduonix, a crew that's been teaching tech stuff since before TikTok was a thing. They're pros, and they know how to make this stuff stick.

This isn't another "watch me click buttons" course. It's your passport to working smarter—and maybe even sounding cool while doing it.

Get lifetime access to ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree for just $19.97 (reg. $790) through July 20 only.

