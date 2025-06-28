Neighbors of arrested Iranian nationals skeptical of CBP claims (video)

Neighbors, some also victimized by the raid, doubt claims by US Customs and Border Protection that the Los Angeles-area asylum-seeking Iranian nationals they dramatically arrested were running a human trafficking operation next door.

Suddenly, CBP identifies this threat to national security? It seems a bit too coincidental that BCP and ICE thugs would be the ones to take out a terror cell. I would think residents of North Hills would notice a human trafficking operation run out of the bungalow next door. Los Angeles is home to hundreds of thousands of Iranians. The Trump administration further terrorizes California.

