NovaCustom touts privacy-oriented custom laptops

NovaCustom promises heavily-customized high-end laptops, a plethora of spare parts, and an emphasis on privacy and tightly-customized operating systems. They'll even knock Windows into shape.

We are switching to Dasharo coreboot firmware for our laptops, which is open-source and security-focused. You can find the Dasharo coreboot models here. We do not use Google Analytics. We use Signal and you can reach us via Protonmail. You can buy your laptop with Linux preinstalled. We setup your operating system with the most privacy-friendly settings. Even if we install Windows!

There are two models, the V54 and V56, 14 and 16 inches respectively, with 14th-gen Intel CPUs and optional GPUs if the integrated graphics aren't enough. Configurations start at $1562 and storage and RAM upgrades aren't much pricier than cost. I particularly like the option to have your own logo engraved on it—and printed on the OS key! Alas, throwing in a GPU adds an eyewatering $800 to the tag.

With Framework now offering repairable, upgradeable laptops in three sizes (and desktops too) it surely wouldn't be long before customization became a key selling point, though these aren't quite so modular. [via Hacker News]