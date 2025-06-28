The Trump Mobile experience (video)

Ride along with YouTuber Stetson as he tries to get Trump Mobile's T47 plan working on a phone they approved.

One thing you can be sure of that makes the MVNO experience worse is the Trump brand. The customer service people do seem to be trying to help Stetson out, but it looks like Team Trump's web designers' hearts are also full of hatred.

