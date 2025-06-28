You can still use plain text email—and maybe you should

If you're old enough to remember why you resisted the move away from plain text email, you might be pleased to know there's precious little to stop you going back. Use plain text email is the plainly-named website that explains how. You don't have to use Alpine (pictured above)—there are modern options!

Many people, particularly in technical communities, strongly prefer or even require the use of plain text email from participants. However, your mail client may not have it set up by default. We'll help you get it configured, and introduce you to the norms and conventions of plain text email.

There's a list of dedicated clients, both apps and webmail, and guides for switching mainstream clients. Apple Mail and Microsoft Outlook are flagged among those least compatible with plain text, with Windows Mail dead worst. But hey, that's why you're using Thunderbird.

Why is plain text better than HTML? HTML emails are mainly used for marketing – that is, emails you probably don't want to see in the first place. The few advantages they offer for end-users, such as links, inline images, and bold or italic text, aren't worth the trade-off.

Don't miss "Etiquette recommendations for plain text emails." You wouldn't want to end up top-posting in plain text!

