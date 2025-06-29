After months of hibernation, the 11foot8+8 bridge returns to feed

Truly, the infamous can opener bridge is North Carolina's greatest cultural contribution. While its sacrifices have slowed since it was raised eight inches by the cowards of Durham, it evidently isn't out for the count just yet. Its hunger has yet to be sated, and only moving trucks can quench it. Marvel as its newest prey wanders unknowingly into its jaws!

One has to wonder how this keeps happening — it's been decades now. Do people really see the OVERHEIGHT, MUST TURN sign and think "hmm, that's probably not for me"?