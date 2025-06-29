Clever cat pretends she can't use her exercise wheel—then secretly runs like a pro at night

This clever kitty likes to pretend she doesn't know how to use her running wheel. She cries for her owner, acting completely helpless on the wheel and making sure she looks extra cute. She only stops crying when her owner spins the wheel by hand and she can run with some help.

When her owner checks the security camera showing what happens at night, it's like an entirely different cat has appeared on the wheel. The cat runs at an alarmingly fast speed at night, spinning the wheel all on her own. Little does she know, she's been caught in the act,

Still, her owner humors her and helps her spin the wheel during daylight hours when she pretends to need help. Maybe the cat just wants some attention, or maybe she enjoys pulling a fast one on her owner. Either way, it's adorable.



