Love is in the ocean: Killer whales seen French kissing in Norway

Killer whales continue to surprise us. Earlier this month, we learned that the largest members of the dolphin family use kelp to exfoliate each other. Now, a new study in the journal Oceans reveals another social activity — kissing. Citizen scientists snorkeling in the Kvænangen fjords in Norway caught two killer whales engaging in nibbling each other's tongues. The two "kissed" for about two minutes before moving on.

The full video of the interaction can be viewed here.

Tongue-nibbling had previously been observed in captive killer whales at the notorious Loro Parque in 2013. The authors of the study queried experienced underwater videographers and received only one report of similar behavior in the wild, but this is the first time it has been recorded.

The authors of the study appear to have gone to considerable effort to support practice of keeping whales in captivity, which seems odd in a study about wild whales.

These findings support the argument that killer whales, and potentially other cetaceans in human care, may serve as valuable models for investigating naturally occurring social dynamics under controlled, observable conditions.

As it turns out, even though the authors "declare no conflicts of interest," the primary author of the study, Dr. Javier Almunia, is the Director of the Loro Parque Foundation. While Loro Parque calls itself "the best zoo in the world," it offers numerous wild animal "educational presentations" that are primarily entertainment, rather than enrichment or part of necessary care for the animals. The interaction between the whales appears to have been recorded by a third party unconnected to the park, but this undisclosed connection casts a shadow on the entire paper.

Previously:

• A wayward narwhal got adopted by a pod of beluga whales

• Video: Rare white humpback whale sighting

• Scientists report groundbreaking first conversation between humans and whales