No scanner? No problem — this $42 app can do it all

Keep a scanner in your pocket with this lifetime subscription to SwiftScan VIP

SwiftScan VIP makes sure you're always ready to digitize documents, transforming your phone or tablet into a high-quality scanner.

Scan, edit, and organize documents with this powerful app

Easily digitize receipts, contracts, handwritten notes, and more in just a few taps with SwiftScan VIP. All you have to do is point your smartphone or tablet's camera at the page, and SwiftScan will detect the edges and crop the page for you. After that, you can improve the scan with built-in tools like color filters, blur reduction, and auto enhancements.

SwiftScan VIP makes it simple to scan multiple pages and combine them into a single document. When you're done, save your files as a PDF or JPG, then send them as an email or fax, or upload them to your preferred cloud storage service.

If you choose to save a file as a PDF, SwiftScan doubles as a PDF Editor. It lets you annotate, sign, and redact information on PDFs directly in the app. It also serves as a document manager, organizing all your scans into folders. You'll even be able to search through them easily later, thanks to OCR technology.

Digitize and deal with documents easier with this lifetime subscription to SwiftScan VIP

StackSocial prices subject to change.

