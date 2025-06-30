Build your own ISS tracker: $20 device lets you watch the space station in real-time

For $20 and a WiFi connection, you can make a handheld gadget to watch the International Space Station circle the Earth in real-time.

A new open-source project called SpaceStationTracker transforms an inexpensive pocket-sized device with a 2.8-inch color touchscreen into a live ISS monitoring system. The device displays a world map with the space station's current position, complete with exact coordinates and time. While expensive commercial satellite trackers exist, this accessible version opens up space monitoring to students, teachers, and space enthusiasts on a budget.

"This would make a great space-related STEM classroom project," writes the developer on GitHub, where they've shared all the code and instructions for free. Users can tap the ISS icon to display random facts about the station, and the screen dims after a few minutes to save power.

The project has received 32 GitHub stars in its first weeks.

Previously: International Space Station evades space junk