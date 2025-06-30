Disney Cruise ship rescue: somehow a toddler went overboard

Kiel, Germany, August 9th, 2023 Harbor impressions The rear section of the Disney Dream at the Ostseekai with lettering and Disney characters Iamge: penofoto / Shutterstock.com

A father leaped into the sea to save his daughter as she plummeted overboard. The safety barriers on these ships are generally child-proof, so it is a mystery as to how this child managed to climb over the railing.

A father jumped into the ocean to save his young daughter after she fell overboard from a Disney Cruise Line ship on its way back to South Florida, prompting a dramatic rescue at sea, according to passengers, videos posted on social media and a statement from Disney Cruise Line.

Kevin Furuta, who was on the ship, posted on Facebook that the child fell from Deck 4 and her dad went in after her, according to USA TODAY.

"I saw the mother crying and but when they rescued them, I think that's when the tears really started flowing, because you were just so overjoyed knowing and I prayed to God to save them, and he did," Robinson-Hughes said as she departed the ship.

The ship has plexiglass safety barriers on its decks, so it is unclear how the child fell overboard.

CBS

Previously:
Norwegian cruise ship quarantined off Mauritius coast due to possible cholera outbreak
Cruise ships experiencing COVID outbreaks despite 'safety protocols'
All aboard for the puke party on luxury cruise liner Queen Mary 2