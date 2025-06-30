Disney Cruise ship rescue: somehow a toddler went overboard

A father leaped into the sea to save his daughter as she plummeted overboard. The safety barriers on these ships are generally child-proof, so it is a mystery as to how this child managed to climb over the railing.

A father jumped into the ocean to save his young daughter after she fell overboard from a Disney Cruise Line ship on its way back to South Florida, prompting a dramatic rescue at sea, according to passengers, videos posted on social media and a statement from Disney Cruise Line.

Kevin Furuta, who was on the ship, posted on Facebook that the child fell from Deck 4 and her dad went in after her, according to USA TODAY.

"I saw the mother crying and but when they rescued them, I think that's when the tears really started flowing, because you were just so overjoyed knowing and I prayed to God to save them, and he did," Robinson-Hughes said as she departed the ship.

