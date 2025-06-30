Embrace your inner trash cat at PossumFest!

For anyone who has always wanted to meet an opossum, I have some terrific news for you! I just learned about "PossumFest," a celebration of all things opossum, which will take place in Cumberland, Kentucky, on September 6, 2025, from noon to 8 pm!

The fourth annual PossumFest is described on its Facebook Events page as "the weirdest and most wonderful block party around where we celebrate everyone's favorite trash cat with a day of light-hearted fun." This year's free, family-friendly festival will feature over 100 vendors selling all kinds of opossum-themed goods, food trucks, three stages for live music and entertainment, and much more.

And, of course, from what I've seen from videos from previous years, you will also be able to meet real, live opossums at PossumFest, courtesy of some local rescue and rehab centers who will be bringing their educational ambassador opossums! Talk about a dream come true!

Even if I can't make it to the festival, which is a real bummer (my band is playing our first live show that very same day — talk about a wild clash of competing dreams!), I'm hoping I can somehow snag a t-shirt. PossumFest recently sponsored a t-shirt design contest and more than 45 folks submitted some wonderful opossum-themed creations. Judges narrowed them down to the top thirteen, based on "original concept, eye-catching visibility, broad appeal, spirit of PossumFest, and print-ready potential," and voting is currently taking place for the final choice, which will be available to buy at the Fest. They're all pretty funny, and I'd pretty much wear any of them. So, if anyone out there in Boing Boing land goes to PossumFest, can you pick up a t-shirt for me, pretty please? I'd be forever grateful. And please, have the best time EVER if you end up at PossumFest!

Check out PossumFest's website for more information.

Previously:

• Opossum content is the best content

• I've been obsessed with the 'Opossum Lady' for years

• Here is more opossum content

• Carson the opossum has 'died,' again

• Human and opossum are best friends

• Opossum 'cake bandit' recovering after eating whole cake