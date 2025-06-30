ICE ambushes immigrant father in Burbank

A family is desperately seeking help in freeing their father, a twenty-year California resident, before he disappears altogether into CBP's for-profit detention and deportation system.

Picking up supplies to fix a fence for a customer, a local handyman was chased down and abducted by ICE. Carlos Mejia Osorio's family is concerned that he will be lost in the US's terrible detention systems, and they will be unable to help him.

Osorio came to the U.S. illegally from Guatemala around 20 years ago. He has since raised a family in Southern California, worked to provide for his wife and children and paid his taxes, his family said. Friends and neighbors told KTLA they were distraught to hear of Osorio's detainment. They described him as a hardworking family man who is loved by his community. "We're reeling from it," said Alex Meiners, a friend. "He's the first person I thought about [when the ICE raids began.] Just seeing how they were doing it and just targeting brown people. He's been here for 20 years. He's been a community member. He goes to church." "He is not the person that ICE should be going after," Hopkey said. "He's an outstanding member of the community. He's a loving husband, father and friend. He doesn't deserve this." Family members said they've had little information about his case and what the next steps might be. They're concerned about his wife and children as he is their primary provider. KTLA

