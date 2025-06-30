Mr. Beast cancels plagiarism tool after intense backlash

If you're as chronically online as I am or you just care about artists' rights, you may have noticed the scheming of Mr. Beast, the biggest YouTuber in the world, to make the artists he employs obsolete by replacing them with the same AI algorithms that he was presumably spawned from.

Naturally, literally everyone below him in the Internet pecking order disapproved, to put it lightly. After days of intense online pressure that apparently even the Beast and his half-billion subscribers couldn't ignore, Jimmy has folded. In a video posted to social media, Mr. Beast admitted that he "missed the mark" (understatement) and would be getting rid of the data-scraping, AI-powered thumbnail generation tool that enabled plagiarism (even more so than is inherent to most AI) on a massive scale.

Hey! Thanks for all your feedback on the ViewStats AI thumbnail tool, we pulled it and added a funnel for creators to find real thumbnail artists to commission pic.twitter.com/ICrB8NFyuC — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 27, 2025

His attempt to suggest that this decision originated from a desire to show artists he "cares" instead of a half-assed PR 180, though, is much more entertaining than any video he's ever done.