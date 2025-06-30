Play a text adventure 40 years in the making

In 1984, David Braben and Ian Bell created Elite. Jordan Mechner created Karateka. Matthew Smith wrote Jet Set Willy, Mark Cerny developed Marble Madness, and Mike Singleton crafted Lords of Midnight. And Scott Andrew began work on The Plot of the Phantom, a text adventure he finally completed this year.

And now, it's finished. After forty years, you can now play The Plot of the Phantom in your web browser. It's pretty short, and it's not particularly difficult either, especially if you've played similar games. You can probably finish it in an hour or two. I'm kind of happysad about it? It feels little bit like putting a ghost to rest. Anyway, I enjoyed making some retro box art! Look close, there are clues.

Here it is, playable in the browser.

Cave Entrance You stand at the base of a sandstone cliff, at the mouth of a large cave. Behind you to the south, a misty Appalachian forest stretches in all directions. A weathered sign made of pressure-treated lumber and painted in the style of National Park signage stands to the right of the cave entrance. You're gonna miss your flight. The cave entrance is to the north.

This is the second such project I've posted about in recent times. Tell me if you know of any other.

Previously:

• I played this AI-generated text adventure as the Mandalorian and here's what happened

• Cragne Manor, an 84-room horror 'exquisite corpse' text adventure that's a tribute to the classic game Anchorhead

• A look back at 1982's text adventure of The Hobbit

• Adventuron: online text adventure creation system

• Jaws, the text adventure