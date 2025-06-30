Playing an entirely digital console that doesn't exist

Forget such pedestrian pursuits as making a Wii smaller. What if, instead of just miniaturizing consoles, your next DIY project was constructing one from scratch? (Sort of.) The PICO-8 is as much a philosophical experiment as it is a coding project. It's a digital "console" designed for ultra-compact, retro-style gaming, with the slight caveat that it doesn't actually exist physically. Calling it an emulator is a bit of a misnomer given that the OS files you're downloading are, in fact, the console itself.

Naturally this has opened the door for tech enthusiasts to stuff it into all manner of physical bodies, with this recent video from James Channel serving as both an in-depth exploration of the project itself as well as an attempt to bring it to life in our world. It's fascinating!

And yes, before you ask, someone's already put DOOM on it.