Recreating the Truman Show in Minecraft

Recreating the circumstances of classic movie The Truman Show would, of course, be illegal and highly unethical. Any number of groups have used "in Minecraft" as a get out of jail free card when discussing illegal activity, however, so why should this be any different?

In the controlled environment of a Minecraft server, inserting someone into a simulated environment within a simulated environment doesn't require a billion-dollar soundstage, just a lot of coordination. A server owner recently did just this, leveraging her power over the server and a week-long stream challenge by one of her friends to make the already fake world of Minecraft even faker. It's genuinely amazing how closely this real-life recreation follows the basic structure of the movie.

And yes, they do hit the catchphrase at the end.