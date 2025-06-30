Remembering Zohran Mamdani's short-lived rap career

Anyone still doubting that mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani isn't a true New Yorker (read: racists) need only check out his mixtape. Before entering politics, he had a short-lived career as a music producer like every New Yorker ever, which the right-wing establishment is trying to pretend is weird and embarrassing instead of, alternatively, the coolest thing ever.

Only one proper single was ever released under Mamdani's nom de plume, Mr. Cardamom: the seminal work Nani, which is a comedy-rap track mostly just about how cool Indian grandmas are. It is, as the kids say, a bit of a banger.

By comparison, looking into Cuomo's past is much less whimsical.