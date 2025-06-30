Sen. Fetterman cries about missing a "trip to the beach" thanks to his job (video)

Senator John Fetterman again showed disdain for his job as a U.S. lawmaker, telling reporters at the U.S. Capitol today, "Oh my God, I just want to go home!"

"I've already missed our entire trip to the beach," the Pennsylvania Democrat cried, lamenting about the long and laborious process he's had to endure while lawmakers debate Donald Trump's so-called Big Beautiful Bill. "My family's going to be back before we end."

"There's no drama that we know the votes are going to go," the former lieutenant governor continued. "And I don't think it's really helpful to put people here till some ungodly hour." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

This is the same senator who complained to Fox News earlier this month that the media had it out for him with a "weird smear" campaign. He was referring to the fact that outlets like the Philadelphia Inquirer had reported that "he has missed more votes than nearly every other senator in the past two years" and has avoided town halls "for fear of being heckled." But heckling can happen just as easily online as it does in town halls, and complaining about family beach trips when people's Medicaid is in jeopardy is just the kind of thing to trigger it. Hopefully Fetterman can soon get the rest he needs for the good fight ahead.



