Space burial company loses 166 human remains in failed mission

Before there was space tourism, there was space burial. Celestis has been sending cremated remains to space since 1997, when the remains of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and four others were launched into orbit, and burned up in the atmosphere upon reentry in 2002.

Today, they offer a range of services, including launching a small sample of remains or DNA (a newer option for those who choose not to be cremated) into orbit, to the moon, or into deep space. Prices for the Earthrise service, in which the samples "experience[e] the zero gravity environment" and return to Earth, range from $3,495 to $11,085.Packages include memorial services, satellite tracking, and attendance at the launch.

During the Perseverance mission last week, the parachute of the Nyx capsule carried 166 "symbolic portions" of remains and DNA samples. The launch was successful, and the capsule completed two orbits around the Earth. Unfortunately, upon reentry, the capsule's parachute failed to deploy. The capsule and the remains crashed into the ocean at full speed, and the remains were destroyed.

Celestis tried to put a positive spin on the outcome in a statement about the failure:

Though we currently believe that we cannot return the flight capsules, we hope families will find some peace in knowing their loved ones were part of a historic journey, launched into space, orbited Earth, and are now resting in the vastness of the Pacific, akin to a traditional and honored sea scattering.

In May 2023, another Earth Rise mission experienced a launch failure; however, the samples were successfully recovered. Those samples were to be rescheduled for the Perseverance mission and were presumably lost.

Previously:

• SpaceX and Space Adventures offer tourist trips to orbit

• Virgin Galactic's space tourism launch is just 18 months away, says Branson

• Space tourist Dennis Tito plans mission to Mars, manned by a man and woman (sex in space!)