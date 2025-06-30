Tiny carvings in pencil cores

Some pencils are not for making art, but are the art. Sean, at his YouTube channel, carefully sculpts minuscule creations out of the cores. The videos have a quiet scratchy ASMR vibe and the outcomes are enchanting.
A longer format Full Video of the fancy letter T pencil carving. Shorts are great because you see all you need in less than a minute, I wanted to give you insight though, into the slow and sometimes tedious part to pencil carving. I don't expect you to last the entire duration of the video but if you do, please comment and let me know.
Intricately-carved oddities have always been in our wheelhouse. Once again, here's Ma Chao's amazing eggshell artworks.
