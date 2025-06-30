Trailer for Project Hail Mary, based on novel by The Martian author Andy Weir

Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, is based on a novel from The Martian author Andy Weir and carries a similar payload of a lonely chap lost in space with only grit and hard science to solve an existential problem. Can't wait! Here's the trailer.

11.9 Light-years from home. 6th grade science teacher. 1 chance to save us all. Watch the trailer for #ProjectHailMary – based on Andy Weir's New York Times best-selling novel, starring Academy Award® nominee Ryan Gosling, and directed by Academy Award® winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Only in theaters and IMAX – 3.20.26

Matt Damon was great in The Martian and Ad Astra was underrated. At this point, it's a clear subgenre. It owes a lot to the legal procedural, just with inner things and the outer darkness taking the place of evidence and conclusion.

