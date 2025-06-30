Watch adorable desert animals quench their thirst at a watering hole

This video of all kinds of adorable desert animals quenching their thirst at the Tucson Bird Alliance's watering hole is one of the best things I've seen lately! The Tucson Bird Alliance posted the video on their Instagram recently, with the explanatory caption:

A PSA to put water out for birds and other desert critters. Our trail cam caught all these visitors in just one week! The two coyotes came to the water dish most nights and some days. The female is lactating, meaning there is a den of pups nearby!

It's a real treat to get to witness, up-close and personal, coyotes, raccoons, javelinas, bobcats, and more making their way to the big water dish and slurping to their little hearts' content. It's especially cool to get to see some of the more elusive creatures that most people have never gotten the chance to lay their eyes on in real life.

I honestly don't know what's cuter, the slow approach and cautious sipping of the javelinas, who, regardless of their care, still manage to knock over the entire water dish, or the exuberant guzzling of the adorable coyote pair. That bobcat is pretty sweet, too, as is the silly raccoon you can only see as it waddles off camera. If you've never seen these wonderful desert-dwelling creatures before, definitely click through to the video and enjoy their thirsty antics!

The Tucson Bird Alliance is a Registered 501(c)(3) Charity whose mission is to "inspire people to enjoy and protect birds through recreation, education, conservation, and restoration of the environment upon which we all depend." The organization was founded in 1949 and is southeast Arizona's "leading non-profit engaging people in the conservation of birds and their habitats," through facilitating recreational birding and sponsoring educational and conservational activities.

To learn more about the Tucson Bird Alliance and see gorgeous videos and photographs of Arizona's birds and other wildlife, check out their website, Instagram, or Facebook.

And if you're in Tucson, Arizona August 6-10, 2025, the Alliance is hosting the "Southeast Arizona Birding Festival," which features field trips, a nature expo, lectures, bird painting and photography workshops, and much more!

