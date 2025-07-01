Mamdani won more votes in round 1 than Cuomo received in every round

The final tally in New York's Democratic primary election shows Zohran Mamdani won more votes in round 1 than Andrew Cuomo won in every round, even after other cadidates were eliminated. The former governor never stood a chance.

The final count saw Mamdani win 56%-44%, with 545,334 votes to Cuomo's 428,530. He picked up about two thirds of the transferred votes, giving him a majority as soon other balloted candidates were eliminated.

As the party's nominee for November's mayoral election, Mamdani is now the presumptive favorite, though Cuomo has suggested he may run as an independent and disgraced incumbent Eric Adams is also in the running. Republicans nominated talk show host and eating contest regular Curtis Sliwa.

Cuomo conceded early on the night; since then, Mamdani's sensational win has galvanized Democrat voters nationwide while paralyzing party leaders who see him as a threat. On the right, open racism now prevails.

