Methaphone: a clear acrylic slab to replace your phone habit

The Methaphone is a piece of transparent acrylic to clutch as you go about your day, replacing your phone and scratching the physical part of that itch. [via Kottke]

"Light and illumination pass through it uninterrupted," the literature promises, making it "fully compatible with innate curiosity." Best of all, it's "powered entirely by ambient light."

or 50 years, heroin addicts have used methadone to help break their addiction. Now you can step down your dependency on your mobile device with this: methaphone. methaphone can help you manage cravings and withdrawal symptoms. It can fill that hole in your back pocket. It can fill that hole in your hand. Opioid addicts have used methadone to help step down from dependency, and now you have this.

Wonderful and horrible, all at once. In keeping with my preferences, I'd like an inch-thick candybar Methaphone.

