Why so many people are panic buying this Microsoft Office lifetime deal

TL;DR: Last chance to get a Microsoft Office lifetime license on sale for $39.97 (reg. $219.99).

Remember when we all agreed it'd be awesome if you didn't actually own the software you rely on every day and instead pay for it literally forever? Oh, did we not agree on that? Well then, you'll probably want to switch out that Microsoft 365 subscription (which costs $99.99 per year, every year, forever) for a Microsoft Office Lifetime License. It's only $39.97 on sale (reg. $219.99), and this is a price you only pay once.

Does Microsoft Office actually last for life?

You better believe it! This version of Microsoft Office comes with the full suite of software to install on one computer. That means you'll be getting:

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

Teams (free version)

OneNote

Publisher

Access

These apps may look a little different from the ones included in Microsoft 365, but that's just because they're slightly older versions. They still work great, and the price won't randomly go up next time Microsoft decides in needs a little more money.

After you make your purchase, you'll get your download keys in your inbox. Install your apps on a PC of your choosing, and you're good to go. No more recurring fees. No more random updates that totally overhaul how your apps work. No more annoying AI suggestions that clutter your workspace.

This deal is going to expire soon, so if you want out of the subscription payments, this is your chance.

Until July 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a Microsoft Office Pro 2021 lifetime license for Windows for $39.97.

You don't even need a coupon.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License

