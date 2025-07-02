DeSantis opens Alligator Alcatraz — only to have it flood on 1st day (video)

Florida's Ron DeSantis spent $450 million in taxpayer dollars to build his Everglades gulag — only to have it flood on the first day.

As soon as the proud governor's so-called Alligator Alcatraz opened its doors yesterday, reporter Jason Delgado spotted water leaking into the room, spreading across electrical cords and the bases of flag poles. (See video below.)

While the DeSantis team boasts that the detention center — expected to cram 3,000 migrants in at a time — can handle Category 2 hurricanes, all it took was a simple summer sprinkle to flood its interior. And to think that DeSantis showed up without his fancy white rubber boots.

From Daily Beast: Florida officials claim the facility, situated in the middle of the muggy, naturally flooded Everglades, is sturdy enough to withstand winds of a Category 2 hurricane, despite its exterior being a tent. … There was no hurricane or severe thunderstorm brewing outside—just typical summer showers that much of the state experiences daily this time of year. RainDrop's website estimated that about a quarter of an inch of rain fell on Tuesday at the city of Ochopee, which is closest to the tent.

A good lil storm passed over us here at 'Alligator Alcatraz.'



Here's what it looks & sounds like inside one of these tents.



The state says the sites here are rated to withstand a category two hurricane (~120mph winds). pic.twitter.com/6SyY1hAvkK — Jason Delgado (@JasonDelgadoX) July 1, 2025

