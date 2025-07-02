Now that it's "finished," the Star Wars High Republic project has something for everyone

I just finished Charles Soule's Trials of the Jedi, which serves as a wonderful "finale" to Disney's High Republic project, but certainly won't be the end of it.

I waited a while to dive into the Star Wars: High Republic media. There are numerous novels targeted at "Adult" or "Young Adult" readers, as well as graphic novels, children's flip books, and animated series set in the same period. It's daunting, but this Reddit helped me figure out what I needed to read to get into the story without having to track down every piece of information. I am glad I did, as the story certainly is a good Star Wars getaway from the news cycle today.

The series examines the "golden era" of the Jedi and the problems a cult of warrior monks with superpowers, aligned with the central government, might create for the rest of the galaxy. Dozens of characters, stories, plots, and subplots came together to conclude the story, mostly, and essentially set up a lot more groundwork for the "how we get to the Skywalker saga" material. I was pleased with the endings and really think Soule did an excellent job tying all this up. The obvious story lines Disney intends to follow are also satisfying.

The books are wonderful. The audiobooks and audiodramas are fantastic. The comics are beautiful, and my favorite Jedi of all time now comes the High Republic animated series, Nubs.

Again, this book by Soule is the "finale," and this reddit can help you figure out where you want to start.