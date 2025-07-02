Research finds sex dolls exceed natural human proportions by up to 52%

"The design of sex dolls—unconstrained by biological limitations—offers a unique window into human mate preferences," writes Dr. William Costello in the abstract to his study analyzing sex dolls to understand human attraction.

Costello's research, published in Evolutionary Behavioral Sciences, examined the measurements of 793 sex dolls. He discovered that manufacturers create dolls with impossibly tiny waists and bra cup sizes ranging from E to O, "which far exceeds the natural range observed in real women."

The study applies statistical analysis to reveal that sex dolls have waist-to-hip ratios averaging 0.62, dramatically lower than real women. This supports what researchers call the "nubility hypothesis" — that men are attracted to signs of youth rather than just fertility. Female dolls are also designed with notably small feet relative to their height compared to their male counterparts, another feature associated with youth preferences.

The dolls show 52% more variation in hip size than waist measurements, suggesting a narrow waist is a "nonnegotiable feature" in design. Perhaps most practically revealing, both male and female dolls are shorter than average humans. Costello notes this likely stems from manufacturing and shipping constraints rather than preference — after all, these things need to be shipped in a box.

Previously:

• Mathematicians discover the ideal body shape for hula hooping

• Math equation for a perfect ass