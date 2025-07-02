Study reveals killer whales share food with humans in display of altruism

Killer whales sharing food with other killer whales is well-documented, but a new study in the Journal of Comparative Psychology found that they also share with humans.

In 2015, Jared Towers was filming when two whales from the same pod dropped food in front of him. The whales eventually took the food back and swam away. He had a similar experience in 2018 and decided to see if this behavior of offering food to humans was widespread.

He discovered 34 other cases, "includ[ing] a young male orca in New Zealand named Funky Monkey repeatedly approaching a researcher with a long-tailed stingray draped over its head, and a killer whale in Norway seemingly gifting jellyfish to a diver. In all, 18 different prey species were offered, including blubber from a grey whale, seals, jellyfish, birds, an otter, rays, a starfish and a turtle – plus a strand of seaweed."

Towers says the whales are displaying generalized altruism, or altruism that isn't limited to close kin relationships. He also believes that "the behaviour demonstrates that orcas have theory of mind, the ability to understand that others have distinct mental states that differ from one's own. This has been seen before in some birds, apes and other marine animals such as dolphins."

The authors point out that even though wild killer whales have never killed a human, not all human/killer whale interactions have been positive; it can't be ruled out that this behavior is "Machiavellian in nature," they "suggest that people exercise caution during prey offering events due to the capacity of individual killer whales to display complex and varied behaviors."

Bonus video: I feel really bad at how hard I laughed at this killer whale yeeting a seal.

