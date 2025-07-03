A legendary Microsoft app is just $10 right now, and it might actually keep your life on track

TL;DR: Manage projects like a pro with Microsoft Project Pro 2021 — just $9.97 for lifetime access through July 20.

If your brain feels like it's juggling 87 flaming bowling pins labeled "deadlines," "deliverables," and "what even is happening," then it's time to meet Microsoft Project Professional 2021—the no-nonsense tool that turns chaos into checkboxed glory. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime license for just $9.97 (normally $249.99). That's not a typo. That's your new hyper-efficient life calling.

This isn't some lightweight to-do list. Project Pro is serious software for individuals managing everything from personal to professional initiatives, such as multi-phase renovations to multi-department launches. You can map out timelines, track budgets, allocate resources, and actually visualize your entire project without needing a conspiracy-theory-style corkboard.

Templates? Built-in. Gantt charts? Oh yeah. "What-if" scenarios for when Steve from finance pushes a deadline again? It's got those too. Everything is laid out in that familiar Microsoft Office interface, so you won't feel like you're learning Klingon just to set a milestone.

And if you're working across teams or juggling reports like hot potatoes, Project syncs with Project Online and Project Server for broader collaboration. It's basically the digital project manager who never takes PTO and doesn't talk over you in meetings.

Get Microsoft Project Pro 2021 for just $9.97 (reg. $249.99) through July 20 at 11:59 P.M. PST.

Microsoft Project 2021 Professional: Lifetime License for Windows

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.