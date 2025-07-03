Microsoft Office is just $20 right now — own it for life, no MSO 365 fees

TL;DR: For a limited time, grab Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows for just $19.97 (reg. $229) — no recurring fees. Offer ends July 20 at 11:59 PM.



This might be one of the wildest tech deals this summer: Microsoft Office 2019 for just $19.97. That's right — a lifetime license to the full suite of essential Office apps for less than the price of lunch. No monthly subscription, no sneaky renewal fees, just a one-time payment for software you'll actually use. But don't wait — this offer vanishes July 20 at 11:59PM.



You'll get access to the full suite of Office tools — Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access — all with a one-time payment. Whether you're writing reports, building presentations, crunching numbers, or keeping track of your inbox, you'll have the tools you need to get it done fast.



This isn't a stripped-down or browser-only version. This is the complete Professional Plus edition, built for real work. You can use it offline, without needing to be constantly connected to the internet. That means you'll still have access to all your files and features even when Wi-Fi isn't available, whether you're on a plane, off the grid, or just avoiding cloud-based distractions.



It's compatible with Windows 10 and Windows Server 2019, making it an excellent choice for those not yet ready to upgrade to Windows 11. Plus, you'll get instant digital delivery after checkout so you can start using it right away.



Don't miss this deal — Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 is only $19.97 (reg. $229) through July 20 at 11:59 PM PST. Once it's gone, it's gone.



