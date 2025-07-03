View moon phases as ASCII art

Sean Rooney's Moon Phase Tracker displays the current phase of the moon as beautiful, animated ASCII art. Note that it's wristwatch-style phases (like a lunar eclipse) not natural ones.

ASCIIMoon is a small web app that tracks the moon's phases and uses ASCII art to create a basic visual representation of the moon's current appearance based on light percentage. This is a personal project, and is in no way a precise representation.

Mike Bespalov recently made a spectacularly good image-to-ASCII art converter, with the dithering and edge-refining tools likely absent from whichever one is in your bookmarks. Reading his thread on it suggests a good example of the "right" way to make something with AI code tools: step by step, writing one thing at a time from the responses rather than letting it take over the project.

If you just want some ASCII art, here you go!

