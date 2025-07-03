View moon phases as ASCII art

ASCII Moon Phase ASCII Moon Phase

Sean Rooney's Moon Phase Tracker displays the current phase of the moon as beautiful, animated ASCII art. Note that it's wristwatch-style phases (like a lunar eclipse) not natural ones.

ASCIIMoon is a small web app that tracks the moon's phases and uses ASCII art to create a basic visual representation of the moon's current appearance based on light percentage. This is a personal project, and is in no way a precise representation.

Mike Bespalov recently made a spectacularly good image-to-ASCII art converter, with the dithering and edge-refining tools likely absent from whichever one is in your bookmarks. Reading his thread on it suggests a good example of the "right" way to make something with AI code tools: step by step, writing one thing at a time from the responses rather than letting it take over the project.

If you just want some ASCII art, here you go!

Previously:
Ascii World: minimalist pseudo-3D game in ASCII characters
Random ASCII spaceship generator
ASCII weather page
New role playing game has clever text-based ascii animation