The internet's full of bandits — this VPN shields your data for life

TL;DR: Get lifetime VPN protection for 15 devices with FastestVPN PRO for just $29.97 — ends July 15.



FastestVPN PRO: Lifetime Subscription (15 Devices)The internet is a lawless spaghetti western of pop-ups, data grabs, and shady digital creeps, and YOUR personal info? It's basically out there hitchhiking with a "Take Me" sign. If that sounds like a nightmare wrapped in malware, you're not wrong — but you can fight back with protection across all of your devices.



Enter FastestVPN PRO, the digital highway portal for your devices that you absolutely need in the vast internet landscape. Currently, lifetime protection for up to 15 devices for just $29.97 (MSRP: $600). Act fast — The deal is hot, and it disappears after July 15.



A lot more than a "hide your IP" button



900+ servers in 100+ countries

WireGuard protocol with speeds up to 10 Gbps (Zooms, streams, and memes—smooth as butter)

Double VPN for an extra layer of ninja-grade stealth

Ad blocker, anti-malware, and NAT firewall to stop bad vibes before they reach your browser

Split tunneling, so you can Netflix in stealth while checking email in the clear

Dedicated servers for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and more

No-logs policy, because what you browse on the internet is nobody's business

BONUS: 1-year password manager included, because "password123" isn't gonna cut it in 2025

This device is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TVs, routers, and gaming consoles. Plus, the new UI design makes it easier than ever to bounce between servers like a digital kangaroo.



Lock in lifetime VPN protection for 15 devices at just $29.97 before this deal disappears on July 15 at 11:59 P.M. PT.





FastestVPN PRO: Lifetime Subscription (15 Devices)

See Deal

Why this deal is worth a look



A VPN like FastestVPN PRO isn't just about privacy — it's about protecting your data, devices, and daily activity from unwanted tracking or potential threats, especially on public Wi-Fi. With support for up to 15 devices, it's a cost-effective way to cover your entire household or workspace for the long term. At under $30, this deal offers long-term value, strong security features, and access to global content, all without the recurring costs typically associated with most VPNs.



StackSocial prices subject to change.



See other items in the shop.