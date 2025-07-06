Paw-sitively purr-fect: This self-rolling toy will have your cat chasing for meow'rs

TL;DR: Get your paws on the Cheerble Ball, a self-rolling, rechargeable toy cats love. Now just $19.97 (reg. $27.99) until July 15. 🐾



If your cat thinks peak entertainment is knocking your coffee mug off the table two minutes before your Zoom meeting, it might be time to give them a toy that actually keeps them distracted from mischief. The Cheerble Ball is a self-rolling, cat-approved gadget built to chase away boredom — no apps or human interference required. Just charge it, drop it on the floor, and let your favorite furball bat, chase, and paw it to their heart's content.



Once touched, the ball springs into action with unpredictable bounces and rolls that mimic prey, keeping your feline friend on their toe beans. There's no need to lift a paw to control it — press the button to cycle through the three play modes:



🟢 Gentle Mode (Green): For cats who prefer a chill paw-suit of fun

🔵 Normal Mode (Blue): A mid-speed romp that keeps kitties curious

🟣 Active Mode (Purple): Full-on zoomies engaged — ideal for high-energy hunters



Whether you've got a lazy loaf or a midnight maniac, there's a setting to match their cattitude. Plus, with Intelligent Companion Mode, the Cheerble Ball will play for 10 minutes and rest for 30, mimicking the natural rhythm of a hunt–nap–repeat cycle.



The soft synthetic fiber cover and flashing LED lights, which are purr-fect for stimulating your cat's senses. Bonus: it features an automatic obstacle-avoidance system, so it won't get stuck under furniture or in tight corners. It's basically like having a built-in cat sitter that doesn't mind getting smacked around.



Built for hard floors and low-pile carpets, this clever little ball is a claw-ver investment in your cat's enrichment — and right now, you can snag Cheerble Ball it for just $19.97 (reg. $27.99) before the deal scurries away July 15 at 11:59 PM PST.





Cheerble Ball: Interactive Toy for Cats

Why it's worth checking out



Cats are natural hunters and thrive on stimulation — when they don't get enough, it can lead to stress, inactivity, or unwanted behaviors. The Cheerble Ball encourages movement and curiosity, which may support your cats' better physical health, mental engagement, and a more active daily routine. Think of it as a simple way to give your cat more to explore, even when you're busy or if you live in a smaller space.



StackSocial prices subject to change.



