A book of Aron Wiesenfeld's dreamy Post-it Note art, now on Kickstarter

Painter Aron Wiesenfeld is best known for his moody, realistic oil paintings of often-solitary figures drifting through strange and dreamy spaces. His work has caught the attention and admiration of fellow artists like Guillermo del Toro, Mike Mignola, and Jim Lee, among others.

Before the gallery shows and fine art fame, Wiesenfeld was a comic book artist, contributing unforgettable work to books like Deathblow/Wolverine and Y: The Last Man. Now, he's returning to his sequential roots in a different form: through a collection of ink drawings on humble Post-it Notes.

Now on Kickstarter, Playtime: The Post-It Note Drawings gathers Wiesenfeld's tiny ink worlds into a deluxe hardcover. These aren't scribblings or casual doodles; they're distilled vignettes packed with mood, mystery, and lots of character. Think of them as micro-stories from similar strange dreamscapes as his larger works. Interspersed throughout the book are poems and short writings that echo the quiet introspection of the art.

"It became a challenge to see if I could capture some of the key elements I love in large oil paintings: mood, atmosphere, time of day, weather conditions, character, and story," Wiesenfeld explains. "No falseness, or flourishes of style are even possible… the results always felt 'real' to me."

There's something charming about seeing a fine artist of Wiesenfeld's caliber embrace the lowly yellow Post-it square as a medium. The limitations of just black pen over 3×3 inches force a raw kind of intimacy.

The book will be 120 pages, high-quality printed, and available for pre-order now on Kickstarter (available Jan 2026).



Here are a few images from the book.



Post-It Note art by Aron Wiesenfeld. Used with permission.

