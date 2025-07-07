Australian convicted of murder after poisoning family with death cap mushrooms

An Australian woman who served death cap mushrooms for lunch was convicted Monday of murdering three members of her family. Erin Patterson's Beef Wellington killed Don and Gail Patterson, her former in-laws, and Heather Wilkinson, Gail's sister. Ian Wilkinson, Gail's husband, survived to tell the tale; Erin had falsely claimed to have been diagnosed with cancer after luring her victims to the meal. They prayed together. Then the "relentless diarrhea" began.

Her eyes on the jury throughout, Erin Patterson remained silent and composed on Monday as they delivered verdicts that could see her spend the rest of her life in prison.The self-described mushroom lover and amateur forager had told the court it was all a tragic accident. But over nine weeks, the jury heard evidence suggesting she had foraged death cap mushrooms sighted in nearby towns and lured her victims to the fatal meal under the false pretence that she had cancer – before trying to conceal her crimes by lying to police and disposing of evidence.

Ms Patterson's ex-husband, Simon Patterson, declined an invitation to the lunch and reportedly rushed the victims to hospital when he learned they had fallen ill after it. Suspicion immediately fell on the host.

In hindsight, one of the guests apparently wondered aloud why Erin had served herself on a different type of plate to the rest of the family. "I've puzzled about it since lunch," Heather said, according to a witness. "Is Erin short of crockery?"

Erin went to the hospital herself claiming to be unwell, but she was not experiencing the acute symptoms of her victims and initially declined the tests that later showed she had not eaten the mushroom sauce. Her subsequent explanation was secret bulimia: "I went to the toilet and brought it back up again." From the Supreme Court of Victoria, here's a photo of leftovers collected from Patterson's home.

Other evidence against her included a food dehydrator she was filmed disposing of at a landfill, like a mobster getting rid of a gun, two phones that disappeared after the lunch and a third she tried to wipe when investigators searched her home, and internet searches showing she had taken an interest in where to find death cap mushrooms.

When digital forensics experts managed to recover some of the material on her devices, they found photos showing what looked like death cap mushrooms being weighed on a set of kitchen scales.

