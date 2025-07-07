Cat is extremely good at Cards Against Humanity

Cats, evidently, contain multitudes. On one end of the spectrum, they're getting spooked over LEGO sculptures of themselves, while on the other, they're effortlessly trouncing their owners at irreverent card games.

Take, for instance, Siamese cat Noelle, who has achieved viral fame by being weirdly good at Cards Against Humanity despite not being a human (but probably being against humanity, as is the case with all cats). They say everyone has a talent, and Noelle's is apparently comedy.

The insistence with which she selects the 'child abuse' card is a little concerning, though. Sure, it may just be Noelle's pounce instinct put to work against a bunch of innocent cards, but isn't it more fun to just forget that, sit down and play a game of Would You Rather with your cat?