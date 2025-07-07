Confused Trump screws up tariff info — Lutnick steps in to correct him (video)

Donald Trump might talk tough on tariffs, but when asked the simple question of when they would go into effect, the MAGA leader was clearly stumped.

"Do the tariff rates change at all on July 9, or do they change on August 1st?" a reporter asked Trump yesterday on a New Jersey tarmac. To which the stable genius responded, "What are you talking about?"

And when the reporter repeated the question, the confused president went for a classic Trump-style non-answer: "The tariffs are going to be the tariffs."

He then decided to take a gamble, being that his odds were pretty good at 50%, and chose July 9. "I think we'll have most countries done by July 9. Yeah. Either a letter or a deal." But nope. Heads you win, tails you lose, and after flipping a tail, Trump's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick quickly stepped in to clean up the mess.

"Tariffs go into effect Aug. 1, but the president is setting the rates and the deals right now," he insisted. This comes nearly 90 days after Trump's 90-day pause on tariffs, which is set to expire on Wednesday. It also comes 5-1/2 months after allowing an incompetent former game show host to live in the White House. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

