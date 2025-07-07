Fear and chaos as Federal police disrupt a Los Angeles park (video)

Heavily armed, masked Federal agents with armored vehicles staged and swept through MacArthur Park in Downtown Los Angeles in a blatant display of force. LA's Mayor insisted they leave, "ASAP."

It's unclear if anyone was arrested during the sweep. "This was just one big, perverse publicity stunt," said Ron Gochez, a member of Unión del Barrio, an independent political organization advocating for immigrant rights and social justice. "It was just to show force, it was just to take pictures." The chaos on Wilshire Boulevard around MacArthur Park had mostly calmed by 11:30 a.m., though a few protesters and members of the news media lingered afterward. LA Times

As the Trump Administration is clear that naturalized citizens are up next, and is supercharged with funding from the Big Beautiful Bill, mass deportation efforts gain even more momentum. Los Angeles continues to be a proving ground for their ever-escalating campaign of terror. The campaign has also been effective. People are staying, public events are being cancelled, and everyone fears for their friends or family.

