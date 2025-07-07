Making the world's most cursed waffles with Guinness beer

Some may call culinary YouTuber Ordinary Sausages a mad genius for what he's done with the medium of food, simply following in the footsteps of innovators like famous condom sous-vider Dennis Lee. I agree, but without the genius part.

He's gone from simply making sausages in unconventional ways to wreaking havoc on anyone with taste buds — really, the carbonated tuna should have been our first sign that something was not quite right in the house of Sausage. The next step in his assault on all things good and decent in the kitchen has come in the form of Guinness waffles, which actually don't sound terrible once you swallow the initial wave of revulsion. It's hard to go wrong with carbs on carbs, after all.

Supposedly, the waffle batter cancels out the alcohol flavor, and a healthy lathering of maple syrup elevates it all. I'm not quite brave enough to try this bold new technique for myself, but if you are, make sure to leave a comment (presumably from the hospital) letting us know how it went.